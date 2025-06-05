DIEMERSFONTEIN WINE AND COUNTRY ESTATE

THE STORY
OF PEOPLE

from the same soil, united by music and
expressed through world-class wines.

explore WINES
plan a visit

MANOR GARDENS DEVELOPMENT

55 YEARS
& OLDER?

ANNOUNCING OUR BRAND NEW
MANOR GARDENS DEVELOPMENT AT
Diemersfontein WINE & COUNTRY ESTATE

more information
Since
     1942

For three generations the Sonnenberg family have been creating Diemersfontein moments on this iconic estate in Wellington.

What started as a family retreat, is today the home of the world-class Diemersfontein range of wines, countryside hospitality, backed by a story of upliftment and empowerment.

READ MORE

INVESTING IN our PEOPLE

“Our transformation journey has always been about bringing real change to people’s lives. It is crucial to focus on training and development as an absolute necessity to achieve sustainable economic empowerment of our employees”, says Denise Stubbs, Managing Director of Thokozani.

real upliftment
the tale of
three daughters

Carpe Diem
Pinotage

One sister, always striving for classic elegance.

This is our Carpe Diem Pinotage – A rich mixture of blackcurrant and morello cherries balanced by vanilla and savoury leather aromas.

BUY NOW
Coffee
Pinotage

The middle, a true rebel and loved by all.

This is our Diemersfontein ‘Original’ Pinotage – Rich flavours of coffee and chocolate, maybe a little unconventional, but a firm favourite with everyone she meets.

BUY NOW
Prodigy
Pinotage

The youngest sister, a true prodigy.

This is our Prodigy Pinotage – Beautifully vibrant, fruit-driven, lighter interpretation of this proudly South African varietal.

BUY NOW

explore our wines

