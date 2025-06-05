DIEMERSFONTEIN WINE AND COUNTRY ESTATE
MANOR GARDENS DEVELOPMENT
55 YEARS
& OLDER?
ANNOUNCING OUR BRAND NEW
MANOR GARDENS DEVELOPMENT AT
Diemersfontein WINE & COUNTRY ESTATE
Since
1942
For three generations the Sonnenberg family have been creating Diemersfontein moments on this iconic estate in Wellington.
What started as a family retreat, is today the home of the world-class Diemersfontein range of wines, countryside hospitality, backed by a story of upliftment and empowerment.
INVESTING IN our PEOPLE
“Our transformation journey has always been about bringing real change to people’s lives. It is crucial to focus on training and development as an absolute necessity to achieve sustainable economic empowerment of our employees”, says Denise Stubbs, Managing Director of Thokozani.
harvesting
greatness
Stories of an iconic family, unparalleled terroir, the ‘accidental’ birth of an iconic South African wine, a brand bestowed with illustrious accolades and true transformation in the wine industry will be part of your journey in creating your own Diemersfontein moment.
for the
love of music
The family’s association and passion for the arts started with the delightful strains of opera singing that would drift up from the cottages housing Italian prisoners during the second world war.
The love for music continues still, with numerous projects to support upcoming music talent that expands to a delightful choir consisting of a group of talented Diemersfontein employees.
the tale of
three daughters
Carpe Diem
Pinotage
One sister, always striving for classic elegance.
This is our Carpe Diem Pinotage – A rich mixture of blackcurrant and morello cherries balanced by vanilla and savoury leather aromas.
Coffee
Pinotage
The middle, a true rebel and loved by all.
This is our Diemersfontein ‘Original’ Pinotage – Rich flavours of coffee and chocolate, maybe a little unconventional, but a firm favourite with everyone she meets.
Prodigy
Pinotage
The youngest sister, a true prodigy.
This is our Prodigy Pinotage – Beautifully vibrant, fruit-driven, lighter interpretation of this proudly South African varietal.
explore our wines
plan your visit
